Sheffield crime: Man jailed for robbing students, one of whom was threatened with a knife
A man who robbed two students in Sheffield, one of whom was threatened with a knife, has been jailed for more than six years.
Hassan Salim, aged 21, put two students through what police described as ‘terrifying’ ordeals last summer when he targeted them as they walked through the city.
His first victim was a 19-year-old who was returning from a night out when Salim pulled up next to him in a vehicle on July 8 last year and asked if he wanted to buy some drugs.
When the student refused, Salim became aggressive and threatened to get him into the car. He took him to a cashpoint, where he was again threatened and told to withdraw a sum of money.
Salim struck again a few days later, this time near Sheffield Botanical Gardens. A 22-year-old man was walking with his friends when he stopped to tie his shoelace and they walked ahead, at which point a vehicle approached.
Believing it to be a misdirected taxi, the victim spoke to the occupants, one of whom was Salim. He was threatened with a knife and made to get in the car. The occupants were demanding money, forcing the victim to hand over his mobile phone, before driving around the Upperthorpe, Bramall Lane and London Road areas for about 45 minutes. Salim let the victim out of the car on London Road and gave him back his phone.
Noticing his banking app had been deleted, he redownloaded it and found that Salim had transferred significant sums of money into another bank account in an alias’ name.
Detective Constable Susan Fox, who investigated the robberies, said: “Salim’s victims were understandably incredibly afraid for their safety, as a result of his threatening and intimidating behaviour. He made both men get into his vehicle before demanding money, which must have been a terrifying experience for them.”
She added: “I am pleased that Salim pleaded guilty to the charges put before him in court and is now behind bars. He has also been ordered to pay his victims compensation in recognition of the money he stole from each of them.”
Salim, formerly of Sicey Avenue, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, August 9, where he was sentenced to six years and three months for one robbery, and five years and four months for the second count of robbery, to run concurrently.