A South Yorkshire career criminal with a record spanning almost 100 offences has been jailed again for drug dealing and harassing people in his community.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the first arrest in Garry Claydon’s latest spate of offending came after police officers raided his home in Potterdyke Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham.

Prosecutor Zaiban Alam said officers seized 15 wraps of crack cocaine from the property - where Claydon was the sole occupant - along with scales, clingfilm and other drug paraphernalia.

Following analysis from a drugs expert, Claydon, aged 52, was found to be in possession of a total of 1.49 grams of crack cocaine, with a street value of around £140.

After viewing text messages on Claydon’s mobile phone, which was also seized, the drugs expert determined Claydon to be involved in the 'lower supply of end users'.

Following the raid in August 2022, Claydon was interviewed by police and claimed the drugs were for his 'own use'.

Claydon later acknowledged his involvement in dealing when he entered a guilty plea to a charge of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

His next offence was carried out in July 2023, against a vulnerable man living in the same area.

"The complainant was at home when he heard a knock on the door," Ms Alam said.

He opened the door and Claydon then 'pushed his way' into the house. Once inside, he 'helped himself' to £90 in cash from his victim's wallet, before leaving.

The complainant called the police straight after Claydon left, but the court was told how the ordeal did not end there because Claydon returned four days later, 'shouting and banging on the door'.

"He said words to the effect of 'I’ll smash your head in, I’ll smash your windows in'," Ms Alam told the court.

She said Claydon also harassed a woman who refused to lend him any more money, after failing to pay back sums of cash he had borrowed on numerous occasions.

"He was harassing her every day for money, asking to be let into her house, threatening to smash her windows in," Ms Alam explained.

Claydon even tracked the woman to a friend’s house where she was spending some time; and also threatened to 'smash in' the windows of that property.

In statements to the court, both victims described how Claydon’s behaviour had detrimentally affected them, and caused them to feel unsafe in their own homes.

Claydon, who has an extensive criminal record of 99 offences from 52 convictions, was subsequently charged with one count of harassment and one count of theft in relation to the first complainant, and one count of harassment in relation to the second, all of which he pleaded guilty.

Defending, Mark Bates, acknowledged that while the first complainant was vulnerable, Claydon had not specifically targeted him for that reason.

Mr Bates also told the court that Claydon has a number of health issues - both mental and physical.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said Claydon was in a 'wretched state' and he 'feels very sorry for him,' but concluded he had to be dealt with by way of an immediate prison sentence.

He jailed Claydon for two years, and told him: "May I assure you straight away that when you arrive in the prison, you will be seen as soon as may be by a nurse in the conventional way, and you need to be seen to by medical services in the prison.

"But there’s simply no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence."