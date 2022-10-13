Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 12 how Paul Scott, aged 45, had been told by his ex-partner that she had arranged a date with another man. He then went to her home and brutally attacked her while their young daughter was in the property.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, said Scott claimed he was collecting forgotten belongings and he needed the toilet when he visited his ex-partner’s home in June but he returned from the bathroom and struck her over the head with a wooden rolling pin, as she felt warm blood from her wound. Scott’s brother David who had been outside tried to warn the complainant to run before she was attacked, according to Ms Gallagher, and as he intervened he too was hit by his brother with the rolling pin.

The judge – Recorder Anthony Dunne – told Scott: “It was a persistent assault. Had you not been stopped by your brother you clearly would have continued to assault her. As it was, it lasted long enough. You were motivated by revenge for the slight you perceived.”

Pictured is Paul Scott, aged 45, of Harrogate Drive, at Denaby, Doncaster, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to an extended sentence of 10 years and nine months after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent against his ex-partner, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his brother, making threats to kill his ex-partner, having an offensive weapon, and causing criminal damage.

Recorder Dunne stressed Scott had been motivated by revenge for the perceived slight that his ex-partner might be starting a relationship with someone and he had gone to her home with a concealed rolling pin and struck her numerous times.

Scott’s ex-partner managed to escape to a neighbour’s home who stated that the complainant had been drenched in blood and she had asked if she was going to die.

The defendant’s mother stated Scott’s brother had previously agreed to collect the defendant’s belongings from his ex-partner’s home and that the defendant had been upset. She added that prior to the attack Scott had damaged a coffee table and hit his head against a wall and he told his mother he was going to kill his ex-partner and she alerted police.

Scott, who has previous convictions including an assault on his ex-partner, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent against his ex-partner, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his brother, making threats to kill, possessing an offensive weapon and causing criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His ex-partner stated she has struggled to sleep due to flashbacks and she has been left scarred and she fears what Scott might do when he is released from custody.

Defence barrister Damien Broadbent, said Scott, has told him he has longstanding difficulties with hallucinations which have plagued him since childhood and he suffers with a sense of worthlessness. Mr Broadbent added: “In the lead-up to this offending he was using a cocktail of vodka, whisky and crack-cocaine so he was not in control of his emotional state.”