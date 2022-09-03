Sheffield crime: Drink and drug drivers caught out in police crackdown
Drink and drug drivers have been caught out by the police in a week-long crackdown where motorists were tested at crash scenes and pulled over for random checks.
Results from the operation reveal that 10 per cent of drivers stopped during the campaign were found to be over the drink or prescribed limit for drugs while driving.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The message is simple - is it worth it? You could kill yourself, you could kill an innocent person or family, and ultimately you will be prosecuted, and your life will change.”
Roads Policing Officers took part in a nationwide campaign between August 22 and 29 to administer road side breath tests and drug wipes and to highlight the dangers of drink and drug driving.
Proactively stopping vehicles is a daily task for officers, but efforts were increased to spread the message during the campaign.
A total of 175 drivers were stopped either for a routine check at the side of the road, or at a dedicated stop site, following reports from the community, or following a collision.
Of the 175 drivers, 17 of them failed a roadside breath test, five of them after being involved in a collision. One driver also failed a drugs test wipe.
Acting Sergeant Martyn Micklethwaite said: “Driving while over the limit for alcohol or drugs, including prescribed medication can have fatal consequences. Innocent people, including children die because of drivers who decide to get behind the wheel knowing they have had a drink or taken drugs.
“Driving while over the limit or under the influence affects your judgement and reaction times, and ultimately can be the difference between life or death, including your own.
“We stopped drivers on a mixture of roads, including our motorway network, and of the drivers we stopped who were over the limit, 16 were men and two were women, and all drivers were over the age of 25.”
Please think before you get behind the wheel, it could save a life.
More information about drink and drug driving can be found on the Safer Roads South Yorkshire website.