A Sheffield couple left their Great Dane dog in “severe pain” for “weeks, months, or possibly longer” before vets made the decision to put her to sleep, the RSPCA has said.

Corrine Clarkson, aged 41, of Fox Street in Burngreave, Sheffield, and Delroy Elliott, 42, of Verdon Street in Burngreave, Sheffield pleaded guilty to an offence under the Animal Welfare Act relating to their 11-year-old dog, Skye.

Sheffield Magistrates Court heard how Clarkson and Elliott had joint-ownership of Skye and the RSPCA became involved in her case when a dog warden picked her up after being found straying and called the charity after noticing her poor state.

Skye, a Great Dane, was put to sleep to end her suffering after weeks of "severe pain". | RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Leanne Booth said in a statement, which was presented to court, that when she saw Skye in the kennels “she did not respond to me walking into her kennel and approaching her, when I stroked her she lifted her head for a second then laid back down”.

She added that Skye was emaciated, her ribs, hips and spine were visible, her front right leg was swollen, her tail was damaged at the tip and her coat was “dirty and smelly”. Her statement said: “I contacted Delroy by phone, I explained who I was and that I was calling about his dog Skye. Delroy said, ‘What about her?’ I replied, ‘We have her in RSPCA care’. Delroy could be heard shouting ‘Corrine, have you seen Skye today’. A female voice could be heard saying ‘yes this morning, well I heard her’.”

Skye was "emaciated" when she was found by a dog warden and the RSPCA. | RSPCA

The court heard that Inspector Booth spoke to Clarkson on the phone, who said she had seen Skye at 3pm the day before when she went to feed her but she wouldn’t eat. On the phone to the inspector, Clarkson described Skye as a “community dog” who often “takes herself to the park” and was known to neighbours. Inspector Booth added that neither Clarkson or Elliott were aware Skye wasn’t in her kennel.

Skye was taken to a vets by Inspector Booth, who said, in her statement: “She tried to lay down but couldn't stay in one position for more than a few seconds, Skye appeared very uncomfortable, her back was arched and she was very unsteady on her feet wobbling and falling over when trying to walk, sloppy faeces was leaking from her and she did not appear to be aware of it.”

Following a clinical examination, the vet made the decision to put Skye to sleep to prevent further suffering.

One RSPCA Inspector said Skye couldn't lie down in one position for more than a few seconds due to the discomfort she was in. | RSPCA

A statement from the vet, which was presented in court, said: “I believe Skye was suffering for weeks, months, or possibly longer. This could be due to malnutrition, inadequate volume of food or inappropriate diet.

“The owners have failed to provide Skye with veterinary care and allowed her to suffer for a period of time.”

During the pair’s sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court, the District Judge said: “Skye was in severe pain. Skye was deteriorating and you did not do anything to help or did not do anything about it. The photos show the condition of Skye and her truly dreadful state.” In mitigation, the court were told Clarkson and Elliott accepted they “could have done more” to help Skye.

They were banned from keeping animals for five years and were both given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £200 costs each.