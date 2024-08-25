Blue the Great Dane is latest dog at Sheffield’s Thornberry Animal Sanctuary to need a home
Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, has a new resident in their kennels.
Blue is a one-year-old Great Dane with a gorgeous blue coat - hence the name.
He is described as an “energetic and playful boy”, who would benefit from a home with breed-experienced owners, who can also give him some further training.
As he is a large boy, his ideal home will need to have a large and secure garden. He loves chasing a football around, as you can see in the video above.
He would like an adult-only home as well as being the only dog in the house, but he would love to have dog friends to go out on walks with.
If you are interested in adopting Blue, please visit Thornberry’s website, and fill out an enquiry form.
