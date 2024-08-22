Video captures horrific scenes inside filthy Sheffield house where 22 neglected pets were found
The RSPCA described the conditions in the house as ‘squalid’ and ‘horrendous’. Every surface was covered in urine and faeces.
Dean Robinson, aged 30, Joanna Beth Robinson, 27 and Linda Robinson, 66, all of Adlington Road, Parson Cross, pleaded guilty to failing to meet the needs of 18 animals as well as causing unnecessary suffering to five dogs and one cat, including a Labrador called Prince who was discovered chained to a sofa.
In total, 22 animals were removed from the house, including 13 dogs, five cats, two rats, a snake and a hamster.
Linda Robinson was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years, and is required to undertake up to 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.
Dean and Joanna Robinson were sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a requirement to undertake up to 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days as well as 100 hours of unpaid work.
They were aall disqualified from keeping all animals indefinitely and cannot appeal this for at least five years.