Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This shocking video captures the truly horrific scenes met by RSPCA workers who entered a Sheffield house to rescue 22 neglected pets.

The RSPCA described the conditions in the house as ‘squalid’ and ‘horrendous’. Every surface was covered in urine and faeces.

Inside the house in Parson Cross, Sheffield, where the RSPCA found 22 neglected pets | RSPCA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Robinson, aged 30, Joanna Beth Robinson, 27 and Linda Robinson, 66, all of Adlington Road, Parson Cross, pleaded guilty to failing to meet the needs of 18 animals as well as causing unnecessary suffering to five dogs and one cat, including a Labrador called Prince who was discovered chained to a sofa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 22 animals were removed from the house, including 13 dogs, five cats, two rats, a snake and a hamster.

Linda Robinson was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years, and is required to undertake up to 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

Dean and Joanna Robinson were sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a requirement to undertake up to 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days as well as 100 hours of unpaid work.

They were aall disqualified from keeping all animals indefinitely and cannot appeal this for at least five years.