A police officer was seriously injured while chasing a suspect, after violence flared in a Sheffield suburb.

Cops were called on Friday, February 17, at around 5.20pm, to reports that a number of individuals were being violent towards staff at the Thorncliffe Arms pub on Burncross Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is understood that the suspects then left the scene in a car, which was stopped on Burncross Road by officers. It is believed that a Sheffield PC was injured while giving pursuit to one of the suspects who fled the car. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since been released.”

Four people have been arrested. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, public order offences, driving over the prescribed limit and possession of Class A drugs. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and public order offences. A 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of public order offences. All four have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police on Burncross Road in Chapeltown, Sheffield, where a PC was seriously injured during a chase after officers had been called to reports of violence at a pub. Photo: Carl Beresford

Drone footage showed police flooding the area after the incident, with residents reporting seeing up to nine police cars, a police plane and numerous officers scouring the streets with sniffer dogs.