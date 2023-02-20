News you can trust since 1887
Chapeltown sex assault Sheffield: Man arrested over alleged attack on girl, 13

A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault reported on a teenager in Sheffield woods.

By David Kessen
10 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 10:58am

Police confirmed a man, aged 28, had been arrested by officers who are carrying out investigations into the incident, reported in Chapeltown earlier this month.

They said in a statement: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man following a reported sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Chapeltown, Sheffield.

“At around 8am on Wednesday 8 February, it is reported that the 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man while she walked through woodland near to what is locally known as the ‘duck pond’ and Charlton Brook, close to Chambers Valley Road.

“The man, from Rotherham, was arrested yesterday (Sunday February 19) on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault on a female over 13.

“The second count comes after the reported sexual assault of a second girl, age 14, on a Rotherham bus on Tuesday (14 February). The man has been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.”