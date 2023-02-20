A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault reported on a teenager in Sheffield woods.

Police confirmed a man, aged 28, had been arrested by officers who are carrying out investigations into the incident, reported in Chapeltown earlier this month.

They said in a statement: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man following a reported sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Chapeltown, Sheffield.

“At around 8am on Wednesday 8 February, it is reported that the 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man while she walked through woodland near to what is locally known as the ‘duck pond’ and Charlton Brook, close to Chambers Valley Road.

“The man, from Rotherham, was arrested yesterday (Sunday February 19) on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault on a female over 13.