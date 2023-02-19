This video shows police flooding a Sheffield suburb amid unconfirmed reports of an officer being attacked.

Drone footage shared by Carl Beresford reveals the extent of the response following an incident on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, on Friday, February 17. At least five police cars are visible in this clip but residents reported seeing up to nine police vehicles at the scene, with a police plane in the skies above, and numerous officers with sniffer dogs scouring the area.

Unconfirmed reports from residents online suggest that a driver was stopped by police before he attempted to flee. When a police officer caught up with him, he is said to have attacked that officer, injuring them, before running off again. The action in this footage, taken at around 6pm that evening, appears to centre around St Giles Square, not far from Burncross Cemetery.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police, who have yet to respond. It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been arrested.