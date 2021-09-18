Sheffield city centre murder: Supertram provide travel update for Saturday
Bus routes through Sheffield city centre remain blocked after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to High Street at around 4:30pm to reports a man had suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in broad daylight.
The victim, who has yet to be named, was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly passed away at around 5:15pm.
Officers arrested a man in his 30s at the scene and sealed off large parts of the road, leaving bus and tram routes blocked.
On Saturday morning Stagecoach Supertram confirmed the tracks in the city centre are now clear and a full service is planned for the day.
But some bus routes remain affected.
The 120 and 52 services that usually pass through High Street will be diverted to Angel Street, Snig Hill, West Bar and Rockingham Street before returning to West Street as normal.
In another incident on Friday, a 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed shortly after school ended.
It is not known if the two stabbings are linked.