Sheffield boy, 14, stabbed in broad daylight after school ended

Police were called at around 3:30pm (September 17) to reports that a boy had been stabbed in Hucklow Road in Firth Park.

Police attended the scene and a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital via ambulance to be treated for stab wounds to his hand and leg.

Thankfully, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A schoolboiy 14, was stabbed shortly after school ended in Firth Park.

Police remain at the scene as they conduct their enquiries into the incident.

An investigation has also been launched to find those involved.

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, expressed concern about the neighbourhood and the impact it will have on the children.

"Worried about the neighborhood to be honest. Daytime stabbing. School kid. Not what you want to be hearing.”