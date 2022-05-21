South Yorkshire Police said he threw a flammable liquid onto the front door of a house in Malton Street, Burngreave, at 4.30am yesterday, causing the front of the property to catch fire.
The occupants of the house were unharmed but the arsonist is thought to have injured himself.
South Yorkshire Police said: “An unknown offender attended an address in Malton Street and threw what is believed to be a flammable liquid onto the front door. He then set the liquid alight, causing the front of the property to set on fire.
“Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.
“The occupants of the address were not injured, however it is believed that the offender may have sustained burn injuries during the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing, however police now want to speak to anyone who may have information about what happened.”