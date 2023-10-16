News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Cathedral: Man, 50, arrested on suspicion of making hoax bomb threat after suitcase found

Two bags were found to contain "non-suspicious" items - South Yorkshire Police are continuing their enquiries.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Oct 2023, 17:18 BST
A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat outside Sheffield Cathedral, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to reports of two suspicious packages near the cathedral at around 1.10pm this afternoon (October 16). A small police cordon was put in place as officers accessed the packages.

Officers determined the first package was a suitcase "containing paint and other non-suspicious items". The second was a rucksack containing blankets.

As a result of the cordon, Church Street was closed for a short amount of time and minor delays were caused to bus and tram routes, but they have all since reopened.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

