Sheffield Cathedral: Man, 50, arrested on suspicion of making hoax bomb threat after suitcase found
Two bags were found to contain "non-suspicious" items - South Yorkshire Police are continuing their enquiries.
A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat outside Sheffield Cathedral, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
Officers were called to reports of two suspicious packages near the cathedral at around 1.10pm this afternoon (October 16). A small police cordon was put in place as officers accessed the packages.
Officers determined the first package was a suitcase "containing paint and other non-suspicious items". The second was a rucksack containing blankets.
As a result of the cordon, Church Street was closed for a short amount of time and minor delays were caused to bus and tram routes, but they have all since reopened.
Police enquiries are ongoing.