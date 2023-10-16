These 14 people caught on camera show who police want to speak to as part of investigations

Images have all been released by police in recent weeks as part of their investigations into incidents which have happened in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

They have been taken from cameras which capture images out on the streets and parks of Sheffield, with many of them taken from CCTV cameras. All have been published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals.

Do you recognise anyone in this picture gallery?

Everyone featured in this latest picture gallery is being sought by South Yorkshire Police in connection with one of their investigations, with each of the pictures issued over the two months in Sheffield, Rotherham or Doncaster.The force is currently displaying their pictures online.

They are not necessarily suspects. They could also be potential witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? Police want to speak to them in connection with crimes ranging from assaults to fraud and burglary.

If you recognise anyone, you can contact South Yorkshire Police online by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101. In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here.

1 . Caught on camera Police are wanting to speak to the people who appear on the pictures here, which they have released in recent weeks. It does not necessarily mean they are suspects Photo Sales

2 . Parrott Club 'incident' Sheffield police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault. It is reported that on 7 May 2023 at around 11.45pm, a man has approached the victim whilst they were waiting outside the toilets inside the Parrot Club, Sheffield. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Please quote incident number 21 of 8 May 2023 Photo Sales

3 . Lee Avenue incident, Deepcar Officers in Sheffield released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual offence. It is reported that on 2 October at 3.20pm, a 13-year-old girl was walking on Lee Avenue when a man approached her. It is believed the man performed a lewd act in front of the girl and then fled the scene on foot. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Please quote incident number 606 of 2 October 2023 when you get in touch. Photo Sales