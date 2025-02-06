Sheffield bus attack: Boy, 16, injured in attack on Hillsborough to Ecclesfield bus

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 12:27 BST
A teenage boy has been left injured after an attack whille travelling on board a Sheffield bus.

The youngster was assaulted while he was travelling on the 8a service from Hillsborough to Ecclesfield, suffering facial injuries in the incident, say police who are now investigating.

They are now looking to trace a woman, pictured on CCTV, who they believe could help with the investigation, and today issued a picture as they revealed details for the first time.

Police think this woman can help their investigation into an attack on a Sheffield bus. Photo: South Yorkshire Policeplaceholder image
Police think this woman can help their investigation into an attack on a Sheffield bus. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Police said they are investigating reports that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted on the 8a bus travelling from Hillsborough to Ecclesfield, at 2pm on December 6 2024.

They said in a statement: “It is then alleged that the boy was assaulted again after getting off the bus outside the Asda store on Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield. The boy suffered minor facial injuries.

“Officers have conducted numerous enquiries, and we are now releasing a CCTV image of a woman we would like to speak to, as she may be able to help with the investigation.”

The woman is described as white, around 30 years old, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of average build, and with blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

They are asking anyone with information to quote incident number 457 of December 6 2024 when they get in touch.

You can contact report it online.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete ab online form on the Crimestoppers website.

