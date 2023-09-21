South Yorkshire Police received multiple reports of three men attempting to enter properties in the early hours of the morning.

A teenager has been arrested following a series of alleged burglaries in Dore and Totley in the early hours of this morning.

The 19-year-old was reportedly found hiding in gardens close by once officers arrived in the area. He remains in police detention.

Residents in the area are said to have been woken by the "mighty" bark of Police Dog Chase, who worked to secure the area with his handler following the call out.

South Yorkshire Police dog, PD Chase, helped officers find property and arrest a teenager after a string of alleged burglaries in Dore and Totley. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

At around 1.21am this morning (September 21), police received a call stating three men were attempting to enter a property on Chatsworth Road, Sheffield. The men were allegedly unphased by the victim's attempts to disturb them - only fleeing the scene after throwing a broken door handle at the victim.

As officers were en-route, another report came in of offenders, matching the same description, gaining entry to a property on Furniss Avenue, where young children were sleeping.

PD Chase, his handler and response officers began securing the area, eventually finding and arresting one teenager in a nearby garden.