The video shows a cow casually strolling along the road with a policeman in tow.

Sheffield commuters were faced with an unusual sight this morning (Thursday, September 21) when they came across a cow wandering along the busy A61.

The large black cow is understood to have wandered onto Halifax Road in Sheffield at around 8am this morning - and brought with it some congestion during peak rush hour traffic as police were forced to close the road.

Video captured from the scene, shared with us by Sheffield Online, shows an officer from South Yorkshire Police walking behind the cow in an attempt to get it off the road. A police vehicle is seen following behind with its blue lights on.

Video captured by a commuter showed a cow causing congestion on Halifax Road in Sheffield during rush hour on Thursday morning (September 21). Still image from video, courtesy of: Sheffield Online

Fortunately the cow is now reported to be safe and sound, and back in its field.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at about 8am this morning by a member of the public to report a cow walking down Midhurst Road in Sheffield.

“Officers attended and the cow had moved onto Halifax Road. They closed the road and ushered the cow away from the carriageway for both its own safety and the safety of other road users.