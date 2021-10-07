Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 6 how Peter Kandrac, aged 36, of Kirton Road, Pitsmoor, Sheffield, stole a mobile from a house on his street plus a tablet computer from a flat on Maxwell Way, Burngreave.

Zaiban Alam, prosecuting, said the occupant of the property on Maxwell Way had returned home on March 3 to find a window smashed and his Samsung tablet stolen.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a drug-troubled burglar who struck at two homes has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The court heard Kandrac’s movements were tracked by an internet tracking device on the tablet and he claimed to police he had bought the tablet and sold it on.

While Kandrac was on bail for this offence he committed a further burglary on Kirton Road.

Ms Alam said the occupant of the property discovered her mobile phone and a charger had been stolen and she later realised a bank card, money and another cheaper phone were also missing.

Kandrac was linked to the second burglary after police matched finger prints found at the property with the defendant, according to Ms Alam.

The defendant, who has limited previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the two burglaries.

Recorder Anthony Hawks told Kandrac: “House burglary is an extremely unpleasant offence. It causes great distress and makes people wary and uncomfortable in their own homes.”

He acknowledged Kandrac had spent time in custody and he has had a drug problem.

He said he also understood that Kandrac’s drug problem was being addressed with a methadone programme and he had not previously committed any burglaries.

Recorder Hawks sentenced Kandrac to 15 months of custody suspended for 18 months with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He told him: “If you commit any offence in the next 18 months you will be in breach of the order and you will be liable to be sent to prison.