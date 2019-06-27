Sheffield boy, 15, accused of robbery and wounding
A Sheffield boy, aged 15, is due at court tomorrow accused of robbery and wounding.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 15:45
The teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of robbing a man of cash, his bus pass and bank card.
He is also accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm during the same incident on April 13.
No other details have yet been provided.
He is due at Sheffield’s Youth Court tomorrow.