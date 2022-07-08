Ahmiri Ahmedi Azizi, aged 24, shared a link to the footage the day after Emad Al Swealmeen was killed when his device exploded in a taxi outside Liverpool Women's Hospital last November.

The link to the video, which encouraged terrorist attacks against the West, was transmitted on his public Instagram account, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Photo issued by Counter Terrorism Policing North East of asylum seeker Ahmiri Ahmedi Azizi who has been convicted at Manchester Crown Court of disseminating an Islamic State propaganda video in response to the terrorist bombing at Liverpool Women's Hospital. Issue date: Friday July 8, 2022.Photo: Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA Wire

Later that month Azizi viewed a video on how to make a silencer for an automatic rifle.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court convicted Azizi of seven counts of disseminating terrorist material either on Instagram or through the encrypted Telegram app between June and November last year.

Azizi, of Mount Street, Highfield, was also found guilty of viewing or accessing terrorist information and failing to disclose the pin number for his phone.

His fellow Kurdish co-defendant Mohammed Hussini, 19, also from Iran, was convicted of four counts of disseminating terrorist material by sending similar videos by Telegram between August and November last year.

‘Significant custodial sentence’

Judge Alan Conrad QC warned a "significant custodial sentence" is likely when the pair are sentenced on September 9, and he remanded both defendants in custody.

Opening the case, prosecutor Denise Breen-Lawton said both men were supporters of Islamic State (IS) who intended to encourage terrorism, or were being reckless as to whether they might.

She said the defendants were communicating with one another through the chat function on Telegram from last April.

Azizi went on to set up an Instagram account and within a month he posted a video glorifying martyrdom.

Alongside the video were posted emojis of a raised index finger and black flags which were clear IS symbols, according to the Crown.

Terrorist incident outside Liverpool Women's Hospital

Following the terrorist incident outside Liverpool Women's Hospital, Azizi posted a link to an IS video which encouraged attacks against the West and the "Kuffar", instructing methods of attack with knives and rifles.

Azizi claimed his phone was hacked by or on behalf of the Iranian government, while Hussini, of south-east London, said he was aiming to help fellow Kurdish asylum seekers by highlighting how they were treated by IS.

Detective Chief Superintendent Peter Craig, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North-East, said: "Today's outcome highlights the seriousness of the offences committed by these individuals.

"The encouragement of terrorism will not be tolerated in our objective to keep our diverse communities safe from terrorism and extremism.

"This case clearly shows the exemplary expertise of our digital investigators who overcame challenges to access a device which identified not only another like-minded individual but also evidence that contradicted the defences of Azizi and Hussini and ultimately led to their convictions.

"Terrorist groups such as Daesh (IS) rely heavily on their propaganda being shared online where it is used to radicalise, encourage support and provoke individuals to carry out attacks abroad and in the UK.