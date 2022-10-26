News you can trust since 1887
Sharrow police: Sheffield neighbourhood cordoned off after serious incident

A Sheffield neighbourhood was cordoned off last night after police were dispatched to a serious incident.

By Alastair Ulke
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 7:28am

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Priory Road, Sharrow, at around 7pm last night (October 25).

As a result, investigators taped off nearby Sharrow Lane between Langdon Street and Grange Crescent and prevented traffic or pedestrians from passing through.

Officers were on scene until the early hours of the morning. It is unknown if anyone has been seriously hurt.

Sharrow Lane was taped off by police on October 24 following a serious incident on Priory Road.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

Police taped off Sharrow Lane following the incident at around 7pm on October 26.