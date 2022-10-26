Sharrow police: Sheffield neighbourhood cordoned off after serious incident
A Sheffield neighbourhood was cordoned off last night after police were dispatched to a serious incident.
Emergency services rushed to the scene on Priory Road, Sharrow, at around 7pm last night (October 25).
As a result, investigators taped off nearby Sharrow Lane between Langdon Street and Grange Crescent and prevented traffic or pedestrians from passing through.
Officers were on scene until the early hours of the morning. It is unknown if anyone has been seriously hurt.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.