M18 Doncaster to Rotherham: Long delays on motorway after multi-vehicle crash

Drivers are facing major delays on the M18 after a multiple vehicle crash this afternoon.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

National Highways Yorkshire says there are currently 45 minute delays on the road between junction two and junction one, near Rotherham, as a result of the collision.

A spokesman said at 4.20pm: “On the M18 south, J2 to J1, near Rotherham, traffic has been held to clear the vehicles involved in the multiple-vehicle collision. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays of 45 minutes on the approach.”

No other details have yet been released.

Traffic on the M18 southbound is suffering delays after a multivehicle collision. File picture shows the southbound M18 between juncions two and one.
