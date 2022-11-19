Clive Nuttall, aged 79, from Catcliffe, near Sheffield, was jailed for nine years this week after pleading guilty to multiple child sex abuse charges, including the rape of a child under 13, with the police officer who led the investigation saying there is a chance Nuttall may spend the rest of his life in prison.

Nuttall’s offending came was revealed after one of his two victims – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – told the police that he had been sexually abused as a young boy. As officers investigated, a second victim came forward and reported numerous sexual offences committed by Nuttall against her while she was a child.

Investigating officer in the case Simone Stacey from South Yorkshire Police’s Rotherham’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team said: “Nuttall’s victims have shown tremendous courage and strength of character coming forward and reporting the awful abuse they suffered as children.

“While Nuttall did plead guilty to his crimes, and there is a chance he may spend the rest of his life in prison, this news will do little to erase the harm he caused to two vulnerable children with his sick sexual offending.

“Their childhoods were taken from them, and their lives forever changed by his abuse. I am so grateful to the victims for the resilience and dignity they have shown throughout our inquiry and hope that now Nuttall is behind bars they are able to take a step forward in their journey of recovery.”

Nuttall, formerly of Church Lane, Catcliffe, pleaded guilty to 13 sexual offences including one count of rape of a child under 13, five counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of assault by penetration of a child under 13, two counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and three counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13.