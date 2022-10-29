Here are some of the latest court cases making the headlines in Sheffield

3. Tyson Wardle

Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 26 how Chad Hiles, aged 21,Tyson Wardle, aged 32, pictured, and a teenager – who was aged 15 at the time – summoned a taxi-driver before Hiles held a knife to the cabbie’s throat and then fled in his vehicle from police in Thurnscoe, Barnsley. Wardle, pictured, aged 32, of Church Street, at Greasbrough, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to the robbery of a taxi-driver, and the robbery of a delivery driver from the following day, and he was sentenced to an extended custodial term of 117 months. Hiles, of Chapel Lane, in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to robbery, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and a licence, and possessing a bladed article. He also admitted a theft after he had targeted a vulnerable man and taken his television. Hiles was sentenced to 62-and-a-half months of custody. The teenager, of Barnsley, now aged 16, pleaded guilty to the robbery of the taxi-driver and to the robbery of the delivery driver. The teenager was sentenced to two years and three months of detention.

Photo: SYP