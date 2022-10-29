Here are some of the latest court cases making the headlines in Sheffield

Key regional cases have been heard at Sheffield Crown Court, London’s Court of Appeal and Derby Crown Court as offenders have been brought to justice during October.
Robbers who targeted a taxi-driver have been locked-up, a knife-wielding thug has been put-away and a rapist has been caged as the courts make the streets safer.
In one case a Sheffield man who originally walked free from court after breaking a child’s arm has now been jailed after the Court of Appeal reviewed the case and the defendant was resentenced to three years of custody.
Another man has also denied murdering his baby son after he has been accused of inflicting a fatal head injury on the youngster at his family home in Barnsley.
1. Garry Devy
Thug Garry Devy, pictured, who has alcohol and drug issues has been put behind bars after he punched a man in the street in an unprovoked attack. Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 13 how Devy, aged 40, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, near Rotherham and Doncaster, punched the man on Silver Street, in Doncaster city centre, and knocked him to the ground. Devy was sentenced to 12 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Photo: SYP
2. Paris Rose
Drug dealer Paris Rose, pictured, who used children as runners has been jailed after police uncovered his operation. Paris Rose, aged 33, of Edenhall Road, near City Road, Sheffield, was jailed for six years at Sheffield Crown Court for a drugs conspiracy after officers uncovered the scheme and seized drugs with a market value of around £93,500. The court heard Rose owned and controlled what police described as a lucrative Class A drug line using a lone phone number between 2015 and 2017, making large amounts of money whilst his drug runners, many of whom were children, carried out work on his behalf. Rose pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to supply class A and B drugs, producing controlled Class B drugs, possessing a controlled drug of class B and conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug.
Photo: SYP
3. Tyson Wardle
Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 26 how Chad Hiles, aged 21,Tyson Wardle, aged 32, pictured, and a teenager – who was aged 15 at the time – summoned a taxi-driver before Hiles held a knife to the cabbie’s throat and then fled in his vehicle from police in Thurnscoe, Barnsley. Wardle, pictured, aged 32, of Church Street, at Greasbrough, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to the robbery of a taxi-driver, and the robbery of a delivery driver from the following day, and he was sentenced to an extended custodial term of 117 months. Hiles, of Chapel Lane, in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to robbery, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and a licence, and possessing a bladed article. He also admitted a theft after he had targeted a vulnerable man and taken his television. Hiles was sentenced to 62-and-a-half months of custody. The teenager, of Barnsley, now aged 16, pleaded guilty to the robbery of the taxi-driver and to the robbery of the delivery driver. The teenager was sentenced to two years and three months of detention.
Photo: SYP
4. Vasile Culea
A killer has been jailed for 34 years after the deaths of an elderly couple he terrorised when he broke into their home. Derby Crown Court heard Vasile Culea, pictured, broke into Kenneth and Freda Walker’s Station Road home in Langwith Junction and assaulted them. Freda died and Kenneth survived but later died before his wife’s killer stood trial. Culea was found guilty of Freda’s murder and was found guilty of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent against Kenneth. Culea, aged 34, of Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, was sentenced to 34 years of custody.
Photo: SYP