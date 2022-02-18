Bariscag Salih, aged 26, formerly of Wolsley Avenue, Intake, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to seven years and six months behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault, at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that on August 1, 2021, a young woman was walking home in the early hours of the morning along Armthorpe Road in Doncaster when she was approached by an unknown man, later identified as Salih, who asked if she was okay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bariscag Salih has been jailed for sexually assaulting a young woman in Doncaster

The victim asked to be left alone and continued walking along Armthorpe Road, but was followed by Salih.

As she tried to run away, Salih grabbed her and violently pulled her down to the ground and sexually assaulted her on a grass verge.

The resident of a nearby house was awoken by the disturbance, intervened and Salih fled the scene.

Salih was arrested and charged four days later after he was identified as the offender following extensive CCTV and forensic enquiries by officers.

Salih has been remanded in custody since his arrest.

Alongside his custodial sentence, he was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life after his release and a restraining order for life preventing him from having any contact with the victim.

DC Caroline Thomas, who led the investigation, said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim in a very public place, and Salih has rightly been served a substantial custodial sentence for his crimes. I am pleased that he is now off our streets for a significant period of time.

“I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward and reporting what happened to her, and I would also like to praise the witness for the courage she showed when intervening in this matter. I hope that Salih’s sentencing, while it can never undo the pain he has caused, can help the victim move towards healing.