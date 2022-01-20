4. Craig Lawrence

Craig Lawrence, 46, of Oakroyd Crescent, Barnsley who stalked a woman over a 10 year period was jailed for four years and given a lifetime restraining order. Sheffield Crown Court heard how he met his victim four times over a two week period through a dating app a decade ago but then proceeded to stalk her. He would suddenly appear at supermarkets and takeaways where she was. He bombarded her with requests for sex and once woke up to find him standing in her bedroom doorway, shining a light into her bedroom. He then said he loved her and again asked for sex.

Photo: SYP