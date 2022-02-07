Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 1 how Gary Collins, aged 34, of South Street, Barnsley, is currently serving a 15-month custodial sentence for damage and an assault which was imposed while he was waiting for the axe and knife matters to be dealt with.

Katherine White, prosecuting, said Collins, was stopped by police near to Barnsley town centre in May, 2021, and was found to have an axe in his jacket and a knife in his pocket.

Ms White said police noticed Collins walking towards Barnsley town centre and after he had attempted to change direction officers stopped and searched him.

She added: “He was detained for purposes of a search and he was to produce a black-handled axe from his jacket and he was asked if he had anything else and he produced a steak knife from his pocket.”

The defendant told police he had been working as a labourer and he had been taking the axe to a friend’s house and the knife was for a kebab.

Judge Roger Thomas QC told Collins: “The police were around and they saw you and you looked somewhat suspicious changing your direction and being evasive and when they searched you these were the the items you had upon you.”

Collins, who has 33 convictions for 65 offences including possessing a bladed article and possessing an offensive weapon, pleaded guilty to possessing bladed articles in a public place.

Sean Fritchley, defending, said serving prisoner Collins had previously been heavily involved in the drug scene and the assault for which he had been jailed had involved a relationship breakdown and he was due to be released on April 1 - April Fools Day.

Judge Thomas told Collins he appeared to have put his offending behind him but things went wrong after he assaulted his partner in March and was caught with the bladed articles in May.