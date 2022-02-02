Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 1 how motorist Hekon Mulegeta, aged 23, of Headford Street, near Sheffield city centre, was stopped by police as he was driving a Vauxhall Corsa between Upper Hanover Street and Hanover Way, Broomhall, but as his details were being checked he drove away and crashed.

Amy Earnshaw, prosecuting, said while an officer was carrying out checks Mulegeta, who had a female passenger, drove off and sparked a police pursuit which was captured on dashcam footage.

Ms Earnshaw told Judge Rachael Harrison: “The pursuit has not lasted very long but Your Honour can see the element of dangerous driving is driving through one way streets the wrong way.”

Pictured is Hekon Mulegeta, aged 23, formerly of Martin Street, Sheffield, and now of Headford Street, Sheffield, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 14 months of custody after he admitted dangerous driving and failing to comply with a community order.

Ms Earnshaw added: “In short, the pursuit has been estimated to last no longer than a minute. The Corsa has then crashed into a wall.

“The defendant was detained shortly afterwards having run from the vehicle.”

A previous magistrates’ court hearing outlined the dangerous driving took place between Hanover Way, St Mary’s Gate, South Street, South Lane, Fitzwilliam Gate, Moore Street, Fitzwilliam Street, Wellington Street and Eldon Street on February 4, 2021.

Mulegeta, formerly of Martin Street, near Netherthorpe, Sheffield, was fined at the magistrates’ court and given six penalty points for other offences linked to the incident including driving without a licence, without insurance and failing to stop, according to Ms Earnshaw.

The defendant, who has previous convictions including violence, dishonesty and possessing cannabis with intent to supply, pleaded guilty to the dangerous driving.

He also admitted failing to comply with a previously imposed community order from October, 2021.

Ed Moss, defending, said Mulegeta had a great future as a talented footballer and he was about to go to America and be offered a contract but because of his circumstances he can no longer go to America.

He added: “He has wasted his talent but it is not too late for him to pursue a professional career in football and he needs to do that sooner rather than later.”