A man has been charged with attempted murder after the horrific incident in the early hours of Sunday morning at the venue on Shoreham Street, which saw several people injured, some seriously.

The owners of the venue have now told of their shock at the events which saw eight people were injured in the incident, including some who were left with broken bones and a woman whose hand had to be stitched back on afterwards.

Bosses of Sheffield’s Bellairz nightclub say they do not know when they can to re-open after a car crashed through its frontage. Pictured is the boarded up front of the club

The venue is run by a mother and daughter who asked not to be named.

The daughter and two of her friends had been celebrating their birthdays on the night.

She said it was lucky that no one lost their life.

She said: “It was my birthday event. I was upstairs getting changed, so I didn’t see what happened. I came down to carnage. Everything went quiet, and I initially thought they must have been changing DJs. But I came down and saw glass and casualties. It looked like a horror movie.”

Her mum said: “I went into shock mode, trying to help people. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. We got the people who were not injured out through the fire escapes and helping the casualties any way we could. We got the first aid kit and tried to help the casualties, and covered them with what we could.

“The ambulances were there really quickly.

“These were innocent people who had come out to have a good time.”

When will Bellairz re-open after Shoreham Street car incident?

They are hoping to be able to re-open in a few weeks, but are waiting to hear from South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council before they can do so.

The council has to confirm if the building is in a safe state.

The club owners are looking into what extra security measures can be put in place to protect that glass frontage which the car crashed through, and are thinking about asking the council about bollards on the pavement.