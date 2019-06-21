Search for missing Sheffield man enters 11th day
A police search for a missing Sheffield man has entered its eleventh day.
Minod Monger, aged 23, from Ecclesfield, left his home in Ecclesfield on Monday, June 10 and was captured on a CCTV camera in Parson Cross an hour later.
There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.
Minod, originally from Nepal, is Asian, has dark black hair and is around 5ft 4ins tall.
He was last seen wearing a white jacket, grey joggers and black Crocs.
Minod has vulnerabilities which mean he would find it distressing to be approached by a stranger.
Anyone who spots him should dial 999 immediately.
Any other information should be passed to South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Quote incident number 715 of June 10.