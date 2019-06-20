Terrifying knife-point robbery at Rotherham petrol station
A terrified petrol station worker was threatened with a large knife during a robbery.
The drama unfolded after a man entered the Texaco petrol station in Wortley Road, Kimberworth, to purchase a can of pop.
He then left but returned a short while later and approached the counter where he is said to have grabbed the lone attendant and threatened him with a large knife.
He demanded cash and made off with £110 on foot towards the Superbowl in Wortley Road.
The victim was not injured but was left shaken by the incident.
Police have now released CCTV images of a man they are tracing in relation to the incident. which happened on Thursday, May 23, at 5.30am.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police believe the man pictured could be able to assist with their inquiry. Do you recognise him? Were you in the area at the time?
“If you have any information please contact 101 quoting incident number 103 of 23 May 2019.
“You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”