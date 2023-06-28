A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a woman's body in a layby near Sheffield.

Sarah Henshaw, described as ‘wonderful’, ‘kind’ and a ‘fantastic mum’, had been reported missing from her Ilkeston home after last beeing seen on June 20. A body, believed to be that of Sarah, was found in a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617 – close to Junction 29 of the M1 near Chesterfield – just after 12am on Monday, June 26.

Last night, a man was charged with her murder.

Darren Hall, aged 36, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today.

A murder investigation was launched following a report on Friday, June 23 that Sarah had not been seen since 9pm on Tuesday, June 20, at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston. A body was found just after 12am on Monday, June 26.

Sarah’s mum, Lorraine, has paid tribute to her “wonderful” daughter.

She said: “Sarah was my first-born child – and was a wonderful daughter and sister. She was also a fantastic mum to her two girls, who she loved so much. Sarah would always put others first and was always incredibly kind.

“As a family we are all devastated by her death. We miss her so much and will love her forever.”

Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van, with the registration number beginning YP16, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21 around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 towards Chesterfield.