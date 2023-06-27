A fundraiser has been set up to cover the funeral cost of a much loved mum – as a murder investigation into her death continues.

Sarah Henshaw, aged 31, was found dead, on Monday, June 26 – after being missing for six days. Her body was found in a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617, close to junction 29 of the M1.

Shannaide Colebourne, Sarah’s friend, has set up an online Go Fund Me Page to help cover funeral costs and support Sarah’s two young daughters.

The page raised over £1,000 in just a couple of hours.

Shannaide said: “Sarah was a lovely woman, friendly and very helpful in the community. She always worked as a carer and was much loved and known by many.

“She was the most amazing mother to her precious little girls. She always did everything for them and made sure they never went without.

“We are absolutely devastated by the news and can’t get it out out none of our heads.

“Setting up a fundraiser is the least we could do to try and help her family and daughters.”

Police have found a body dumped by the M1 in their search for Sarah Henshaw, who went missing six days ago. Picture: Derbyshire Constabulary/SWNS

Sarah went missing on Tuesday, June 20 and an appeal to help find her was issued by the police.

Shannaide added: “As anybody can understand there are currently no savings for her funeral as this was unexpected and a massive shock to everyone.

“Thank you to anyone that shares and donates anything is appreciated at this time. Rest in internal peace beautiful girl, we love you.”

The last time Sarah was seen alive was at around 9pm on Tuesday, June 20 – at her home address on Norman Street, Ilkeston.

Around 24 hours later on Saturday, June 24, Derbyshire Constabulary force reissued its appeal for help to find Sarah – stressing that they were “seriously concerned” about her “sudden disappearance”.

Police confirmed on Sunday that they had launched a murder investigation after Sarah’s disappearance – and that a man had been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Officers were keen to hear from anyone that may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21 – around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617.

Just after 12am on Monday, officers were called to a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617, close to junction 29 of the M1 – where Sarah’s body was discovered.

Her family has been made aware and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

The man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody and a warrant of further detention was authorised – giving officers more time to question him.

Officers also repeated their call for CCTV or dashcam footage of the van they had identified previously – with a registration beginning YP16.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to contact the force.

