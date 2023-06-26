Police investigating the murder of a woman have found a body near a junction of the M1 widely used by Sheffield motorists.

A murder investigation was launched by detectives following the disappearance of Sarah Henshaw from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, after she was last seen at her home address at around 9pm on Tuesday, June 20. Officers had released CCTV showing her as part of the search.

Derbyshire Police have now announced that in the early hours of today (Monday, June 26) their officers were sent to a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617, close to junction 29 of the M1, where a body believed to be Sarah was discovered.

The junction is the one that is generally used by many Sheffield motorists heading south from the city to the motorway towards London or the East Midlands.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said in a statement this afternoon: “Her family have been made aware, are being supported by specialist officers, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The discovery of the body comes after a murder investigation was launched following a report on Friday, June 23 that Sarah had not been seen for three days at that time.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of the 31-year-old’s murder remains in police custody and a warrant of further detention has been authorised giving officers more time to question him.

Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van, with a registration beginning YP16, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 21 around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 towards Chesterfield.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting incident number 444 of June 23. You can call Derbyshire Police on 101, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or Twitter direct message via @DerPolContact. You can also get in touch through the Derbyshire Police website or Facebook page