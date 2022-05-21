Detectives investigating a burglary at the footballer’s home have yet to make any arrests or to trace any of the valuables stolen.

Four watches and a necklace worth £100,000 were snatched from the Blades star’s home in Ranmoor on Friday, May 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United striker Sander Berge's home was raided by burglars who stole jewellery valued at £100,000 (Photo: Isaac Parkin)

The Norwegian international is believed to have been training when crooks broke into his home.

Berge, who has been capped more than 20 times for his country, was preparing for the first leg of United’s Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest when his home was targeted.

The burglars responsible gained access to his home through a window.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 1.40pm on Friday, May 13 to reports of a burglary.

“It is reported that two unknown offenders gained entry to the property through a window and stole a quantity of jewellery.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”

In March, Berge’s team mate, Oli McBurnie, revealed that his home had been broken into and his collection of watches had been stolen.

The striker offered a £20,000 reward for information about the theft if his collection of luxury watches.

He reported the theft on Instagram, revealing that a safe from his home had been taken “a few months ago”.

Amongst the items taken were a number of watches, including a Patek Philippe and seven Rolexes.