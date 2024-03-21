Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Albanian cannabis farmer has been sent back to prison for his involvement in a significant Rotherham grow, which was discovered within days of him returning to the country after being deported for an almost identical offence.

Defendant, Sajmo Blogu, was deported to Albania upon release from the custodial element of a 32-month sentence for production of cannabis, after being convicted of the offence in August 2021.

Blogu’s barrister, Michael Cane-Soothill told Sheffield Crown Court that the defendant remained in Albania for around 16 months, before returning to the UK in January 2023, around 10 days before committing another offence relating to the production of cannabis.

Prosecutor, Matthew Burdon, said Blogu’s latest cannabis criminality was uncovered by police officers on ‘routine patrol’ in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on January 19, 2023, after their attention was drawn to a grey Mercedes vehicle travelling in the area.

"They followed that vehicle, eventually stopping in Greasbrough. Road police spoke to the sole occupant of the vehicle, which was this defendant," Mr Burdon said, adding that checks carried out by officers revealed he had a previous conviction for cannabis cultivation.

Subsequent searches carried out by officers revealed there was a 'large amount of cash' stored within the centre console of the vehicle, and that Blogu was in possession of two sets of keys, Mr Burdon continued.

Blogu, who was still on licence for his previous cannabis offence at the time, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property at the scene. Following his arrest, officers went to the location Blogu gave as his home address, but occupants at the address informed police that he did not live there, a hearing held on March 19, 2024 heard.

Mr Burdon said officers then searched an address used in correspondence that was also found within the central console of the vehicle being driven by Blogu.

One of the sets of keys found in Blogu's possession worked on the front door to the property; and once inside, officers found 75 cannabis plants drying within the property, along with 'stems of cannabis and plants with buds'.

Items associated with cannabis cultivation such as 'electronic transformers, high-watt bulbs and repellent tape' were also found within the property, the court heard.

Mr Burdon described the cannabis operation as being 'capable of producing significant quantities' of the Class B drug for 'commercial use'.

During his police interview Blogu, of no fixed abode, sought to deny any wrongdoing, claiming the cash found was not his - and he was merely holding on to it before passing it onto another - and asserting he had no involvement in the cannabis operation.

Blogu, aged 36, stepped back from this position, however, when he pleaded guilty to a charge of being concerned in the production of cannabis at an earlier hearing.

In mitigation, Mr Cane-Soothill said the best point that can be advanced on Blogu’s behalf is his guilty plea, before telling the court that Blogu has found being held at HMP Doncaster ‘challenging,’ after he was recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

The judge, Recorder Anthony Kelbrick, jailed Blogu for 40 months, and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis recovered, and the forfeiture of the cash seized

Mr Cane-Soothill told the court that Blogu wishes to return to Albania to support his mother, following the death of his father, after he is released from his next prison sentence.

"He doesn’t grow cannabis in Albania. There, he works as a labourer, when he can," Mr Cane-Soothill continued.