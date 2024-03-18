Woman arrested after 'security incident' on tram at Meadowhall Interchange

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman was arrested by police following a 'security incident' on a tram at Meadowhall Interchange.

The incident took place on the evening of Friday, March 15, 2024, with Stagecoach Supertram reporting that following a 'security incident' at Meadowhall Interchange, its yellow service trams were terminating at Tinsley/Meadowhall South that night.

The incident took place on the evening of Friday, March 15, 2024, with Stagecoach Supertram reporting that following a 'security incident' at Meadowhall Interchange, its yellow service trams were terminating at Tinsley/Meadowhall South

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police told The Star that the 'security incident' related to the alleged conduct of a woman on board a tram at the Interchange, who was subsequently arrested.

Read More Priest appears at court accused of 34 sex offences against ex-members of Sheffield congregation

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at around 6.10pm on Friday (March 15) to reports of a woman making threats and being aggressive on a stationary tram at Meadowhall Interchange.

"Officers attended and a 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault and assaulting a police constable. She has been bailed as enquiries continue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information which may assist officers is asked to report it online or via 101, stating incident number 779 of March 15, 2024.