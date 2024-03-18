Woman arrested after 'security incident' on tram at Meadowhall Interchange
A woman was arrested by police following a 'security incident' on a tram at Meadowhall Interchange.
The incident took place on the evening of Friday, March 15, 2024, with Stagecoach Supertram reporting that following a 'security incident' at Meadowhall Interchange, its yellow service trams were terminating at Tinsley/Meadowhall South that night.
South Yorkshire Police told The Star that the 'security incident' related to the alleged conduct of a woman on board a tram at the Interchange, who was subsequently arrested.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at around 6.10pm on Friday (March 15) to reports of a woman making threats and being aggressive on a stationary tram at Meadowhall Interchange.
"Officers attended and a 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault and assaulting a police constable. She has been bailed as enquiries continue."
