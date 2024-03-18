Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police presence on a street in a Sheffield suburb was connected to an ongoing murder investigation, a force spokesperson has confirmed.

Residents living on Winn Gardens in Middlewood reported seeing a police presence at one property on the street for most of Friday (March 15).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson has now confirmed that the presence on the street was 'linked' to the fourth arrest made by the force in connection with the alleged murder of Sacad Ali, who was fatally stabbed in Ponderosa Park, Netherthorpe on March 9, 2024.

The fourth person arrested was a 19-year-old man suspected of assisting an offender.

The 19-year-old's arrest comes after three people appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday (Friday, March 15, 2024) charged with Sacad's murder

Rebecca Moore, 24, of no fixed abode, and two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, neither of whom can be named for legal reasons, appeared in front of District Judge Tim Spruce.

The two boys have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

All three defendants were remanded into custody at the conclusion of yesterday's court hearing, with the the boys being remanded into youth detention.

They are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Monday, March 18, 2024).

24-year-old Sacad suffered fatal stab wounds during an incident at Ponderosa Park in Netherthorpe in the early hours of Saturday, March 9, and died at the scene, despite the best efforts of medics and police officers in attendance.

