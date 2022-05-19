Sadness at death of serving Sheffield police officer

South Yorkshire Police has announced the death of one of its serving police officers in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 2:08 pm

As a mark of respect to the police officer, who was based at Snig Hill police station, the force has changed the logo on its social media pages to one of the thin blue line.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the force said “colleagues and team-mates” have been informed of the unexpected death.

A serving police officer who was based at Snig Hill Police Station in Sheffield (pictured) has sadly died

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of one of our officers serving in Sheffield,” the force said.

“The officer, who was based at Snig Hill police station, died yesterday (Wednesday, May 18) in hospital after a short illness.

“Our thoughts are with all of his family and friends at this time.

“The officer's colleagues and team-mates have been informed, and welfare support is being offered to all those who worked closely with him.”

The police officer’s name has not yet been released.

