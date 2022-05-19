Following reports on social media that a man challenged the gang of crooks after they raided a house in the Wood Lane area of Stannington, detectives want the good Samaritan to come forward.

He posted online that after he chased the gang, they jumped out a silver Seat Leon and chased him with bats before damaging his van.

Detectives in Sheffield are following up reports that a masked gang with bats struck in the city yesterday

The Deepcar and Stannington neighbourhood policing team is now urging that man to come forward to help them investigate.

Sergeant Ross Masters said: “We are aware of an incident that occurred sometime in the evening of May 18, 2022 whereby a member of our community has challenged four males in the Wood Lane/ Stannington Road area of Stannington.

“These males have then threatened the member of the public. Unfortunately, this incident has not been reported to the police.

“Please can I ask anyone who may have been involved in this incident or who witnessed it to contact us, privately, via our Facebook Messenger group, so we can try and identify the males responsible.

“Please also be assured that the member of the public who has challenged these males is, in no way, in any trouble and we simply would like to speak to that person to make sure they are okay, to thank them and to allow them to help us in identifying any potential suspects or vehicles used.”