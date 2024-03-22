Sacad Ali: Orphans to be helped in memory of man stabbed to death in Sheffield park
One hundred orphans living in Gambia are to be helped in memory of and as a lasting tribute to a man stabbed to death in Sheffield.
Sacad Ali, aged 24, was fatally stabbed at Ponderosa Park, Netherthorpe, on March 9.
Despite the efforts or the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four arrests have been made so far, with three people charged in connection with the stabbing.
Rebecca Moore, 24, of Springvale Walk, Sheffield, has been charged with murder along with two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
The boys have also have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
An online fundraising page on the GoFundMe website has been launched, with over £3,500 raisied in memory of Sacad so far. Donate here.
Abdirahman Ali, who set the fundraiser up, said: "In the early hours of Saturday, 9th March our brother Sacad Ali sadly passed away therefore, our aim this Ramadan is to provide iftar for over 100 orphans living in the BQL orphanage.
"Another aim is to help with the funds to construct a mosque in the village where my brother was brought up.
"Please keep our beloved brother in your thoughts and prayers."
Police are continuing to encourage anyone with information in relation to Sacad's death to get in touch with the force via their Major Incident Public Portal.