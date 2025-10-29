Ryan Burgess: Hunt to find Barnsley man wanted over stalking, harassment and criminal damage reports

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 14:33 GMT
Retiring assistant chief constable describes big changes he's seen in 30 years policing
A manhunt is underway to find a 27-year-old who is wanted by police in connection with reports of stalking, harassment, criminal damage and domestic offences.

Anyone who sees Barnsley man Ryan Burgess should call 999, South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon (Wednesday, October 29, 2025) as they circulated an appeal to find him.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the force said: “Burgess, who is 27 years old, is wanted in connection with domestic offences, including reports of stalking, harassment and criminal damage allegedly committed as recently as September 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Anyone who sees Barnsley man Ryan Burgess should call 999, South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon (Wednesday, October 29, 2025) as they circulated an appeal to find himplaceholder image
Anyone who sees Barnsley man Ryan Burgess should call 999, South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon (Wednesday, October 29, 2025) as they circulated an appeal to find him | SYP

“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Burgess recently, or knows where he may be staying.

“Burgess, who has links to Barnsley, is described as white, 6ft 4ins tall, and of a stocky build, with short, wavy brown hair.

“If you see Burgess, please do not approach him but instead call 999.”

Anyone with any other information about where Burgess might be, is asked to contact police via their online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please quote investigation number 14/159437/25 when you get in touch. You can also get in touch with police via their website.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers UK.

Related topics:Barnsley
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice