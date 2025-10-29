Ryan Burgess: Hunt to find Barnsley man wanted over stalking, harassment and criminal damage reports
Anyone who sees Barnsley man Ryan Burgess should call 999, South Yorkshire Police said this afternoon (Wednesday, October 29, 2025) as they circulated an appeal to find him.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Burgess, who is 27 years old, is wanted in connection with domestic offences, including reports of stalking, harassment and criminal damage allegedly committed as recently as September 2025.
“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Burgess recently, or knows where he may be staying.
“Burgess, who has links to Barnsley, is described as white, 6ft 4ins tall, and of a stocky build, with short, wavy brown hair.
“If you see Burgess, please do not approach him but instead call 999.”
Anyone with any other information about where Burgess might be, is asked to contact police via their online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.
Please quote investigation number 14/159437/25 when you get in touch. You can also get in touch with police via their website.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers UK.