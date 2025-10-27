These latest three individuals have all been circulated as wanted by the force over the last week, with appeals shared between October 21, 2025 and October 27, 2025.
Police want your help to locate all 21 people on this list, however, including those who continue to evade police - some for a number of years.
They are also wanted by detectives investigating a series of criminal offences.
All of them are believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘wost wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018.
To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
1. South Yorkshire's most wanted
The three men pictured here are the latest addition's to South Yorkshire Police's most wanted list.
2. Lee Hamshaw: Wanted in connection with alleged attempted robbery and burglaries
Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Lee Hamshaw.
Speaking on October 27, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Hamshaw is wanted in connection with nine reports of shoplifting and one of attempted robbery.
"The offences are reported to have occurred at six shops in Doncaster between 15 September and 15 October.
"Hamshaw, aged 43, is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of large build, with short brown hair and facial stubble.
"If you see Hamshaw, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/162557/25 when you get in touch."
3. Noel Ward: Wanted after absconding from HMP Hatfield
Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Noel Ward.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said on October 21, 2025: "Ward is wanted after absconding from HMP Hatfield on 8 October.
"The 39-year-old was serving a sentence for conspiracy to defraud and was released on temporary licence and failed to report back at the given date and time.
"Since this time, officer have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Ward. We are now asking for help from anyone has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying.
"Ward is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with brown short hair and stubble. He is known to go by the names John Ward, Patrick Noel Christopher Ward, Noel Coke and Noel James Coyle. He has links to locations across the country.
"If you see Ward, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/177145/25 when you get in touch."
4. Jonathan McAllister: Convicted drugs criminal wanted after failing to appear at court
Police have renewed an appeal for information to help locate a convicted drug dealer who is wanted by police after failing to appear at court for sentencing.
Speaking on October 21, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Jonathan McAllister was given a 20-year sentence in his absence at Sheffield Crown Court in May 2022 after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, conspiracy to supply ketamine, possessing criminal property, and conspiracy to contravene customs laws.
"McAllister, who was on bail, failed to appear at court for sentencing which followed an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).
"The court heard McAllister played a key role in importing 90kgs of cocaine and 10kgs of heroin from the Netherlands to an industrial estate in Ecclesfield, Sheffield. The drugs had an estimated street value at the time of £9.5million.
"A further consignment of 11kgs of cocaine and 6kgs of heroin was intercepted before it arrived at an industrial estate in Penistone, Barnsley, and was estimated in court to have a street value of more than £1.25million.
"Searches of a lock-up linked to McAllister resulted in the further discovery of 15kgs of ketamine, while £25,000 in cash was found at his home.
"The 32-year-old, formerly of Finkle Street Lane, Wortley, near Sheffield, is described as a white man, of slim build, 5ft 11ins tall with dark brown hair and blue eyes.
"Anyone with information which may help to locate McAllister is asked to contact us by calling 101 and quoting investigation number 679 of 15 October 2025."
