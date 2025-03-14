Ryan Baxter, Barnsley: Face of 'cowardly' robber who knocked 83-year-old woman to ground to steal bank card
38-year-old Ryan Baxter, of Dovedale, Barnsley, carried out the abhorrent crime in an incident on Albert Street, Barnsley, on December 10, 2024.
Sharing details of the robbery today (Friday, March 14, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Baxter stole the woman’s phone and bank card, and knocked her to the ground, causing her injuries.
“Officers responded quickly, and were able to arrest Baxter that same evening after diligent enquiries.
“At his police interview on December 11, Baxter provided no comment to all questions asked.”
Baxter appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on January 13, 2025, when he pleaded guilty to robbery, and on Monday (March 10) he was jailed for nine years.
Speaking after Baxter was jailed, Detective Sergeant David Baker, from Barnsley CID, said: “Baxter thoroughly deserves this lengthy prison sentence.
“His cowardly actions injured an innocent elderly woman and has left a lasting impact on her.
“I am glad that justice has been served and I would like to assure all South Yorkshire residents that we take reports of this nature very seriously.
“I would also like to thank the officers who acted quickly and secured the prompt arrest of Baxter, ensuring he cannot cause further harm to the community.”