Herries Road: Boy, 14, arrested over burglary after stolen car crashes into wall on Sheffield street
The collision took place on Herries Road, Shirecliffe, in the early hours of this morning (Friday, March 14, 2025), with police called to the scene at around 3.53am.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a black Vauxhall Astra was involved in a collision with a wall and that three youths subsequently ran from the vehicle.
“The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in a two-in-one burglary from an address on Fox Hill Road shortly before 3.50am on Friday.
“A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
Herries Road was closed - with a number of police vehicles guarding the scene - following the collision, but has since reopened.