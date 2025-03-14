Herries Road: Boy, 14, arrested over burglary after stolen car crashes into wall on Sheffield street

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:55 BST
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, after an early-hours crash in Sheffield involving a car which was reportedly stolen last week.

The collision took place on Herries Road, Shirecliffe, in the early hours of this morning (Friday, March 14, 2025), with police called to the scene at around 3.53am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a black Vauxhall Astra was involved in a collision with a wall and that three youths subsequently ran from the vehicle.

Herries Road was closed - with a number of police vehicles guarding the scene - following the collision, but has since reopenedplaceholder image
Herries Road was closed - with a number of police vehicles guarding the scene - following the collision, but has since reopened | Google/Adobe

“The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in a two-in-one burglary from an address on Fox Hill Road shortly before 3.50am on Friday.

“A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Herries Road was closed - with a number of police vehicles guarding the scene - following the collision, but has since reopened.

