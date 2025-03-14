A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, after an early-hours crash in Sheffield involving a car which was reportedly stolen last week.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on Herries Road, Shirecliffe, in the early hours of this morning (Friday, March 14, 2025), with police called to the scene at around 3.53am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a black Vauxhall Astra was involved in a collision with a wall and that three youths subsequently ran from the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Herries Road was closed - with a number of police vehicles guarding the scene - following the collision, but has since reopened | Google/Adobe

“The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in a two-in-one burglary from an address on Fox Hill Road shortly before 3.50am on Friday.

“A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Herries Road was closed - with a number of police vehicles guarding the scene - following the collision, but has since reopened.