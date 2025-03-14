East Bank Road: Tragedy as man found unresponsive in Sheffield dies amid huge emergency services response

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
This was the scene on a Sheffield road last night after a man was found unresponsive, prompting a huge emergency services response in an attempt to save his life.

The man was found on East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, last night (Thursday, March 13, 2025).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the man, who is in his 40s, sadly could not be saved, and passed away.

The man was found at a property on East Bank Road in the Cutlers View area of Sheffield last night (Thursday, March 13, 2025)placeholder image
The man was found at a property on East Bank Road in the Cutlers View area of Sheffield last night (Thursday, March 13, 2025) | Star reader

He has not yet been named.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Police cars and several ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and residents also reported seeing an air ambulance attempting to land.

The police spokesperson said a white tent had been erected a short distance away to afford the man some privacy.

The police scene remained in place for a number of hours.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PolicePropertyAir ambulanceResidentsCars
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice