This was the scene on a Sheffield road last night after a man was found unresponsive, prompting a huge emergency services response in an attempt to save his life.

The man was found on East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, last night (Thursday, March 13, 2025).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the man, who is in his 40s, sadly could not be saved, and passed away.

The man was found at a property on East Bank Road in the Cutlers View area of Sheffield last night (Thursday, March 13, 2025)

He has not yet been named.

Police cars and several ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and residents also reported seeing an air ambulance attempting to land.

The police spokesperson said a white tent had been erected a short distance away to afford the man some privacy.

The police scene remained in place for a number of hours.