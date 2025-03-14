East Bank Road: Tragedy as man found unresponsive in Sheffield dies amid huge emergency services response
The man was found on East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, last night (Thursday, March 13, 2025).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the man, who is in his 40s, sadly could not be saved, and passed away.
He has not yet been named.
Police cars and several ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and residents also reported seeing an air ambulance attempting to land.
The police spokesperson said a white tent had been erected a short distance away to afford the man some privacy.
The police scene remained in place for a number of hours.