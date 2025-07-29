Rubinder Singh: Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over rape in Barnsley

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 29th Jul 2025, 07:14 BST
Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted as part of an investigation into a rape in Barnsley.

Detectives investigating a reported sex attack in Kendray on April 16, 2024, have isssued a photograph of 30-year-old Rubinder Singh, who they believe may be able to help with enquiries.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

South Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive work to locate Singh has been carried out, including financial enquiries, checks with local authorities, house checks and numerous other tactics. We are now wanting to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently.”

Rubinder Singh is wanted by South Yorkshire Policeplaceholder image
Rubinder Singh is wanted by South Yorkshire Police | SYP

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Singh is described as an Asian man, of a stocky build and with short, black hair. He is also known by the name Gurpinder Singh.

If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 999.

To pass on information call 101 and quote incident number 1,015 of April 16, 2024.

Related topics:South Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice