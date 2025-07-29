Rubinder Singh: Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over rape in Barnsley
Detectives investigating a reported sex attack in Kendray on April 16, 2024, have isssued a photograph of 30-year-old Rubinder Singh, who they believe may be able to help with enquiries.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive work to locate Singh has been carried out, including financial enquiries, checks with local authorities, house checks and numerous other tactics. We are now wanting to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently.”
Mr Singh is described as an Asian man, of a stocky build and with short, black hair. He is also known by the name Gurpinder Singh.
If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 999.
To pass on information call 101 and quote incident number 1,015 of April 16, 2024.