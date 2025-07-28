Police called in after woman 'raped by stranger' in Sheffield hotel room

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:30 BST
A woman has been reported as being raped by a stranger in a hotel room in Sheffield city centre.

South Yorkshire Police have today launched an appeal over the incident, which happened at a hotel near the Sheffield inner ring road.

Now they have released a CCTV picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged incident, which is said to have happened in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police want to speak this man and believe he may have important information. South Yorkshire Policeplaceholder image
Police want to speak this man and believe he may have important information. South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Officers investigating the case said in a statement: “Around 4am on January 1 a woman reported being raped by a man not known to her in a room at a hotel.

“We have been conducting extensive enquiries since the incident was first reported to us, but are now appealing for the public's help to identify the man in this image as we believe he may be able to help us with our investigation.

“He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall. At the time he was slim and had short black hair, a stubbly beard and a slit in one of his eyebrows.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture is asked to contact police online or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 739 of January 1, 2025, when you get in touch.

