The kitten has since been transfered to the RSPCA's Greater Manchester Animal Hospital in Salford where he is making "good progress".

The kitten, who has been named Forest, was found by a member of the public near flats at Raeburn Road in the Gleadless area of Sheffield. Both his front legs are broken and it is believed this could have been done deliberately.

RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw, who is investigating the incident, said: “It’s going to be a long, slow recovery for him but his prognosis is good and he’s receiving excellent care from the fantastic team at Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

“There’s no evidence to suggest Forest had been involved in a road traffic accident, no scuff marks, scabs or damaged claws which you would normally expect to see, so it leads us to believe the injuries to his legs have been deliberately inflicted. He’s then been wrapped in a piece of carpet and literally thrown out with the rubbish."

After he was found, Forest was taken to the local veterinary practice, Peak Vets, which is where his legs were found to be broken. The incident comes after the RSPCA released showing the alarming rise in intentional cruelty against animals.

There were 1,520 reports in Yorkshire in 2022, 457 of which were in South Yorkshire - an increase of 23 per cent compared to 2021. The RSPCA is said to be bracing itself for another busy summer, with more reports of cruelty expected between July and September.

Forest the kitten was found with two broken legs amongst household refuse in Gleadless, Sheffield

Inspector Cottle-Shaw continued: "It was extremely fortunate that he was found and our thanks go to the very kind member of the public who came to his aid, and to Peak Vets for their ongoing support.

“It’s an absolutely shocking story and we’re appealing to anyone who recognises Forest or has information about what has happened to him to come forward.”